Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Howard Raymond (Moochie) Lipscomb, 69, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at St. John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Gadsden; Elder Timothy N. Yearwood, Officiant. Interment will follow in Crestwood Cemetery. Christian Memorial Funeral Home directing.
Howard was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Artie Lipscomb Haley; father, Harvey Haley Sr.; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. William Paul Burrow; and three siblings, Douglas, Bernard and Lavada.
Those left to hold him forever in their hearts are his adoring wife, Pauletta, of Gadsden; sons, Kenneth (Tonya) of Atlanta, GA, Christopher (Sherie) of Dayton, OH, and Anthony Ronald of San Francisco, CA; siblings, Harvey Haley Jr., William, Bernice, Debbie and Eric of Gadsden, AL, Darryl of Marana, AR, and Andrea "Brick" (Tina) of Columbus, MO; his beloved aunt, Ruth Battles of Cleveland, OH; a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be from 11 a.m. until service time.
Christian Memorial Funeral Home, 205-338-4463
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 8, 2019