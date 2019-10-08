Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christian Memorial Funeral Home
108 Cogswell Avenue
Pell City, AL 35125
205-338-4463
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Crestwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Raymond Lipscomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Raymond (Moochie) Lipscomb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Raymond (Moochie) Lipscomb Obituary
Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Howard Raymond (Moochie) Lipscomb, 69, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at St. John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Gadsden; Elder Timothy N. Yearwood, Officiant. Interment will follow in Crestwood Cemetery. Christian Memorial Funeral Home directing.
Howard was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Artie Lipscomb Haley; father, Harvey Haley Sr.; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. William Paul Burrow; and three siblings, Douglas, Bernard and Lavada.
Those left to hold him forever in their hearts are his adoring wife, Pauletta, of Gadsden; sons, Kenneth (Tonya) of Atlanta, GA, Christopher (Sherie) of Dayton, OH, and Anthony Ronald of San Francisco, CA; siblings, Harvey Haley Jr., William, Bernice, Debbie and Eric of Gadsden, AL, Darryl of Marana, AR, and Andrea "Brick" (Tina) of Columbus, MO; his beloved aunt, Ruth Battles of Cleveland, OH; a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be from 11 a.m. until service time.
Christian Memorial Funeral Home, 205-338-4463, "Final Care Professional"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now