Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel for Mr. Hoyt "Bull" Pruitt Jr., 75, of Gadsden, who passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. Revs. George Lankford and Gary Williams will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge.
Bull loved his wife and family. He liked the outdoors and loved his chickens. He was a hard worker, and was as stubborn and strong as a bull. He enjoyed listening and singing gospel music. Bull was a joy to be around, playing jokes and hollering "Howdy" all the time.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt Sr. and Ruby Pruitt; grandsons, Jeremy Bone and James and Josef Pruitt; and sister, Joan Pruitt.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Mary Lou Pruitt; sons, Steve Pruitt and Jesse (Darinda) Pruitt; daughters, Kathy Pruitt, Connie (Tommy Montgomery) Bone; son-in-law, Willie Bone; grandchildren, Sherry (Mickey Guthrie) Bone, Justin Bone, Nick (Megan) Bone, Jake Pruitt, Faith Steele, Michael Marcus and Jacob Reed; great-grandchildren, Dakota; Jessalyn and Jamesyn Pruitt; brothers, Harold (Lee) Pruitt and Howard (Joann) Pruitt; sisters, June Pruitt and Freida (Larry) Ashley; chosen children, Steve and Jill Gladden.
Pallbearers will be Justin Bone, Nick Bone, Jakeb Pruitt, Harold Pruitt, Randall Johnson and Donald Lankford.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Montgomery and Mickey Lee Guthrie.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Akisanya, Alacare Home Health, Gadsden Regional 9th Floor nurses and New Beacon Hospice.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 19, 2019