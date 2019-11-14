|
|
Hoyt Ray Senter, 82, passed away November 12, 2019, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center in Gadsden, Alabama. He was born in Marietta, Mississippi, on January 8, 1937, to John Alvin and Roxie Senter. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a tire builder for Goodyear, and proud member of URW Union until his retirement. He enjoyed coin collecting, and eating biscuits and gravy with the 278 Restaurant Breakfast Crew, Terry, Phillip, Eddie and Kirby.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16 at Zion Rest Cemetery with Minister Ronnie Livingston officiating. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
He is survived by three sons, Joe Dickinson, Ed Senter and Scott (Dee) Senter; two brothers, Stanley (Wyona) Senter and Price Senter; four grandchildren, Alex Dickinson, Kellie Dickinson, Kathryn (Daniel) Shope and Josh (Paige) Wetzel; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Lee Senter, William Senter, Bob Senter and Russell Senter; and two sisters, Ruth Hunkapiller and Ruby Shouse.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 14, 2019