Hubert Edsol White
Gadsden - Funeral services will be 1 pm Monday, at Crestwood Chapel, for Mr. Hubert E. White, age 93, of Gadsden, who died Thursday November 5, 2020. Bert Cothran will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery.
Mr. White was a paint and body man and enjoyed dealing with cars well into his retirement. He will be remembered as a quiet gentleman, who loved doing for others and was there for anyone who needed him. His two favorites were Chick Filet and Jacks. He was a Christian and longtime member of College heights Baptist Church. Loving husband, father grandfather, and friend to all and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by wife Mary, parents Vernie and Esther White, son in law Robert Lasseter, grandson Timothy Lasseter, 2 brothers and one sister.
He is survived by Children Melody Lasseter, Ed (Deborah) White, Patricia(Tony) Dewberry,7 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 1 great- great grandson who much to his liking was born on his birthday. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Special thanks to 3rd floor nurses and staff at Riverview Medical Center.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 11 am until the time of service.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
