Hubert Frank Black, 86, of Glencoe, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel, with burial following at Crestwood Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Hubert was a longtime resident of Etowah County. He had served as a MP in the Army and after his discharge worked as brick mason. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and winemaking (from grapes he grew himself). He was a devoted husband and father.
Hubert is survived by his wife of 66 years, Wonza Denny Black; daughter, Debbie Black Shallcross; sons, Tommy Black, Mike Black (Susan) and John Black; grandchildren, Jaclyn (Paul) Randal, Lauren Shallcross, Jennifer (Zach) Boudreax, Cullen (Catherine) Black, Jordan (Mason) Humphrey; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Herman "Bud" Black; special cousins and friends, Barbara and Jerry Jones; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Hubert was preceded in death by parents, Cullen and Adele Black.
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Yoe, Dr. John Keith, and the nurses and staff of Encompass Hospice and Gadsden Regional Medical Center for the care and compassion shown.
The family will receive friends from noon until the hour of service Sunday at the funeral home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Black family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 28, 2020