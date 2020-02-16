|
Hugh Dan Gunter, 87, passed away peacefully in his home after a long illness. He was surrounded by his family. At Hugh's request, there will be no service. Cremation will be handled by Crestwood Funeral Home.
Hugh was born in Dekalb County on March 8, 1932 and moved to Gadsden as a young boy. He was a founding member of Edgewood Baptist Church, where he was baptized as a teenager. He graduated from Emma Samson High School in 1952. He was voted M.V.P of the 1951 football team and made second team All-County. After graduation, Hugh would serve in the U.S Army. He worked at Goodyear for 32 years and was Engineering Manager over the Radial Tire Plant when he retired.
In 1959, he joined the Gadsden Football Officials Association and would referee high school football for 40 years. He was the Association President for 10 years. In 1999, he was appointed as the East Central District Director by the Alabama High School Athletic Association. He resigned as Director in 2007 but continued to do volunteer work for the A.H.S.A.A., as long as his health allowed.
Hugh was preceded in death by parents, Arther and Vera Gunter; stepmother, Gertie Gunter; brothers, Max and Royal Gunter; and son, David Gunter.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lynn Annette Cox Gunter; son, Mike (Renee) Gunter; and the two greatest loves of his life: granddaughters, Traci and Allie.
We love and miss you already. We will never forget you and all you have done for your family. We always came first to you. We will especially think of you when we watch your beloved Auburn Tigers play football and basketball.
Special thanks to Becky, Casey, Jeanelle, Suzanne and Jeaney from Encompass Hospice. You ladies were wonderful.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 16, 2020