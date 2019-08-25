|
Hugh Don Camp of Oneonta, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, after a brief hospital stay.
A lifelong grocery man, Hugh Don began working Saturdays at Piggly Wiggly in Attalla, as a 14-year-old boy. Raised by his grandparents in Big Wills Valley, he rode to work with his Uncle Bud, who worked for Republic Steel, leaving at 5:30 a.m., only to sit outside the store until it opened. If he could not "catch a ride" to work, he walked five miles to the store. He continued working there for six years before moving to Piggly Wiggly on Broad Street, where he remained for a year. Spring of 1964, his journey continued as he opened the Piggly Wiggly on 6th Street as the Store Manager at the age of 21, and continued serving the community and customers in that area until the Army called.
While serving in Vietnam, Hugh Don was gravely wounded and spent two years (19 months) in hospitals from Saigon to Japan to Ft. Gordon, where he remained until he received a medical discharge. He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and a Purple Heart. Told he would never walk again, Hugh Don was determined to prove them wrong. He fought back and returned to 6th Street Piggly Wiggly on crutches and braces, where he resumed his position as store manager. In time, Hugh Don became a co-owner of Oneonta Piggly Wiggly, where he remained for 21 years. Exceeding industry standards, he proceeded to independently own Piggly Wiggly stores in Hayden, Snead and Ardmore, Alabama, as well as Starkville, Mississippi. On selling those stores, Hugh Don purchased nine additional stores in Mississippi. He opened Hokes Bluff Piggly Wiggly in 1998 and Camp's Hometown Foods in 2017.
Known for his outstanding work ethic and behind-the-scenes generosity, Hugh Don shared his resources with the communities he served. He enjoyed helping others by meeting the needs of area schools, community endeavors and local churches. Named Blount County Citizen of the Year in 1994, Hugh Don and his family lived in Oneonta for 40 years. He served as head of the Oneonta Housing Authority for 33 years and was a member of First Baptist Church of Oneonta.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Taylor Camp; five children, LeAnne, Brad, Michelle, Don and Doug; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many beloved extended family members and friends.
An ancient philosopher once said that the journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. Defying all odds, Hugh Don Camp continued his journey, step by step, helping others along the way and made a difference in the lives he touched. We thank you for your prayers and support during this season of loss and encourage each of you to serve God and others as you continue walking your own journey of a thousand miles.
Services were held at First Baptist Church of Oneonta. Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019. Funeral service was at 2 p.m. with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery following. Lemley Funeral Home and Crematory directed.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 25, 2019