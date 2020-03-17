|
Hugh Hamilton Simmons, 78, died peacefully in Rome, Georgia, on March 15, 2020. He loved people and spending time with his family, and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Hugh was born in Alabama City, Alabama, on August 17, 1941, and lived most of his life in Gadsden, Alabama, and Menlo, Georgia. He graduated from Emma Sansom High School and proudly played the trumpet and French horn in the Emma Sansom Rebel Marching Band. He also graduated from the Alabama School of Trades.
In high school, he met the love of his life, Patricia Howington. They were married in 1961. Hugh worked as a butcher and at the Gadsden Goodyear Tire & Rubber plant before starting his own electrical and plumbing business. He was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He was also a member of MeadowBrook Baptist Church in Gadsden and the Wilcutt's Warriors Life Group.
Hugh's hobbies included restoring classic cars, playing trumpet in the church's band, fishing, and boating on Lake Neely Henry. He especially enjoyed spending time with his friends of the Rainbow City Car Club, his fellow car collectors at Pigeon Forge car shows, and his breakfast buddies at any place serving biscuits.
Hugh was preceded in death by his mother, Ella Mae Cornutt Simmons; father, Hugh Dorsey Simmons; and sister, Peggy Simmons Young (Ray).
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Howington Simmons; son, Hugh Judson Simmons (Rebecca); son, Ben Hamilton Simmons (Amy); grandsons, Jack and Henry Simmons; sister-in-law, Chessie Howington Lavallier (Keith); and nephews, Jimmy and Mark Young and Benjamin and Jonathan Lavallier.
Graveside service will be held at noon CDT on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens in Gadsden, with the Rev. Randy Gunter officiating. A celebration of Hugh's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may donate in Hugh's memory to the MeadowBrook Baptist Church building fund.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, Rome, Georgia, has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 17, 2020