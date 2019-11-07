|
|
Ilene Daniel Frazier, 94, of Gadsden, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at Collier Butler Chapel.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery with Collier Butler directing.
Mrs. Frazier was a native of Marshall County and a longtime resident of Etowah County. She was a member of East Gadsden Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Floy A. Frazier and sister Leona Huie.
She is survived by her son and daughter in law Max and Marie Frazier; grandson and his wife Dustin and Nicole Frazier; great grandson Grant Frazier and brother Byron Daniel.
Special thanks to Shirley Handford caregivers and to Kindred Hospice.
The family will accept flowers, but Ilene would have preferred memorial be made to the Etowah County Humane Society, 4200 Brooke Ave., Gadsden, AL 35901.
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Frazier family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 7, 2019