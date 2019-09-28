|
|
Imogene Audrey "Tiny" Palmisano, 90, Gadsden, died on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Palmisano loved gardening and flowers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank "Iggy" Palmisano; grandson, Thatcher Pease; sisters, Lillian Gardner and Doris Peterson; and brother, Thomas Morgan.
She is survived by her children, James (Linda) Tourgee, South Carolina, Audrey Pease, Rhode Island, and Denise Tourgee, Alabama; sister, Martha (Bobby) Morgan; brother, J. Willie Morgan; 7 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 28, 2019