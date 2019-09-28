Home

Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Imogene Audrey "Tiny" Palmisano

Imogene Audrey "Tiny" Palmisano Obituary
Imogene Audrey "Tiny" Palmisano, 90, Gadsden, died on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Palmisano loved gardening and flowers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank "Iggy" Palmisano; grandson, Thatcher Pease; sisters, Lillian Gardner and Doris Peterson; and brother, Thomas Morgan.
She is survived by her children, James (Linda) Tourgee, South Carolina, Audrey Pease, Rhode Island, and Denise Tourgee, Alabama; sister, Martha (Bobby) Morgan; brother, J. Willie Morgan; 7 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 28, 2019
