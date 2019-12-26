|
Imogene Gilbreath, 97, of Sardis City, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
She was a native and resident of Etowah County and a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Imogene was a talented lady doing various jobs including Hammers, Ambersons, Sardis Hardware, and also was an excellent seamstress. Her favorite job was representing Deeya Cosmetics. She was active in community affairs throughout her life and was a part of the local Homemakers Club.
Mother loved her family, and she entertained her children and grandchildren with cooking, sewing, gardening and digging worms with the boys. Her yard was filled with daylilies and butter cups, and Gene's stir fry made with okra, potatoes, onions and squash were to die for!
She and her husband were named FHA Farm Family of the Year in 1972.
She is survived by daughters, Wondal (Ed) Perry, Ann (Mike) Carr; sons, Kenny (Nina) Gilbreath and Kyle (Vickey) Gilbreath; sister, Peggy Brock; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and six step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Warren Gilbreath; an infant son, Dwight; her parents, Otway and Ora Leeth.
Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Interment will follow at Whitesboro Cemetery. The Rev. Wayne White and Jason Gilbreath will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be: Blake Gilbreath, Jon Carr, Jason Holland, McKane Holland, Dr. Jed Howington and Whitt Rutland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Etowah Memorial Chapel is directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 26, 2019