Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery for Imogene N. Jarrells, age 77, of Piedmont, who passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Pastor Matt Griffith will officiate. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Imogene was a member of Midway Baptist Church. She worked at Kmart for over 10 years in Gadsden. She attended Hokes Bluff High School. She loved her family, gardening, and especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Jarrells; father, Lester Robinson; mother, Jeanette Robinson; two brothers, Bobby Robinson and Marion Robinson Jr.
She is survived by her children, Traci (Olen) Dennis, Darrin (Regina) Jarrells, Tonya (Cliff) Walden, Robin Silvey (Craig); grandchildren, Jake Beggs, Chase Beggs, Corey Jarrells, Hope Jarrells, Hunter Walden, Will Walden, Kayla Silvey, Matthew Silvey; great-grandchild, Holden Beggs; brothers, Michael (Debra) Robinson, James "Tony" (Mary) Robinson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons. Honorary Pallbearer will be Daniel Robinson.
Special thanks to Alacare Hospice Nurses: Casey Roberts, Lori Kirk, Suzanne Smith and Jinell Mink.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Midway Baptist Church.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 19, 2019