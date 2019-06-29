|
|
Ina Phillips, 80, of Southside, passed away on June 27, 2019. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by her husband, Henry Phillips; sons, Lance (Natalie), and Mead (Tina) Phillips; grandchildren, Anna(Tyler Gray), Micah, Katelynn and Keira Phillips, Megan Tennyson, Kailey (Tyler) Snow, Braden (Mindy), Landon and Lainie Phillips; great grandson, Kai Phillips; brother, Emett Roper; sisters-in-law, Nancy Shelton and Sue Stewart and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to nurses and staff in the CCU Unit at Riverview Hospital.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 29, 2019