Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Riverbend Baptist Church
Gadsden, AL
Ina Phillips Obituary
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Riverbend Baptist Church, Gadsden (Whorton Bend area), for Mrs. Ina Dean Roper Phillips, 80, of Southside, who passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Bro. Ron Parr will officiate.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewitt and Leona Gaddis Roper; siblings, Ola Roper Welch, A.D. Roper, Eslin Roper, Frank Roper, Cleo Roper, Manuel Roper, Bill Roper, Marjarie Roper Willett.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Gareth Phillips; brother, Emitt (Lela) Roper; children, Lance (Natalie) Phillips, Mead (Tina) Phillips; grandchildren, Megan Tennyson, Kailey (Taylor) Snow, Braden (Mindy) Phillips, Anna Phillips, Micah Phillips, Landon Phillips, Lainie Phillips, Katelynn Phillips and Keira Phillips; great-grandchild, Kai Phillips; and a large extended family.
Flower arrangements may be sent to Riverbend Baptist Church, 474 Lakewood Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 11, 2019
