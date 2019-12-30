Home

Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
Ingrid Rose Sigmon Obituary
Funeral will be noon Tuesday at Village Chapel for Ingrid Rose Sigmon, age 74, of Gadsden, who passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Reverend Todd Walker will officiate.
Burial will follow at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery, Southside. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Sigmon worked at McGuffey's Health Care for 12 years as a CNA. She attended Antioch Church of Christ and enjoyed many hobbies such as cross-stitching, crocheting, gardening and fishing.
Mrs. Sigmon was preceded in death by her husband, Don Ray Sigmon; parents, Johanna Engel, Lawrence Engel Sr., and Karl Hauer; sister, Linda Hauer Fischl; step-brother, Michael Engel.
She is survived by her son, Mike (Dianne) Sigmon; grandchildren, Brittany (Joey) Scott, Sara (Michael) Ezzell, Kendall (Chad) Hyde, and Dalton (Karley) Owensby; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Raydon, Kensley, Baylor, and Karsten; half-brother, Lawrence Engel Jr.; half-sister, Gizzella "Gigett" Engel; and special friends, Shirley Gage, Connie Talley, Sarah Collins, and Jane Stargell.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and family friends.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 30, 2019
