Ira Ballard Lasseter, Jr.
Soouthside - Ira Ballard Lasseter Jr., age 79, of Gadsden, Alabama passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. The family will have a private graveside service at Crestwood Cemetery with Ministers Kenneth Butterworth and Blake Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:30am until 12:30pm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Collier Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Ira was a lifelong resident of Etowah County. He was a devout Christian who loved his Lord and serving Him. His faith was evident in how never met strangers and always looked for the good in others. He had various hobbies such as restoring old tractors, flying airplanes, and was a competition rifleman. Ira wass proud to have served with the Air National Guard. He had retired from Goodyear with 36 years service.
Ira is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Lasseter; Son Gary Lasseter; daughter Lorie Burnett ( husband Daniel); grandson Landon Burnett and Owen Lasseter; stepson Eddie Pittman (Karen); step granddaughters Casey Langston (Matt) and Stephanie Staab (Ben); sisters Pat Brooks and Cheryl Jackson( Terry); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents Elizabeth and Ira Ballard Lasseter, Sr. and sister Carol Golden .
Pallbearers will be Eddie Pittman, Daniel Burnett, Buster Hughes, Mark Geifer, Steve Reed, and Jason Winningham.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. David Wallace, Dr. Steve Sanders, and Dr. John Wallace.
