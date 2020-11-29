1/1
Ira Ballard Lasseter Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ira's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ira Ballard Lasseter, Jr.
Soouthside - Ira Ballard Lasseter Jr., age 79, of Gadsden, Alabama passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. The family will have a private graveside service at Crestwood Cemetery with Ministers Kenneth Butterworth and Blake Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:30am until 12:30pm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Collier Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Ira was a lifelong resident of Etowah County. He was a devout Christian who loved his Lord and serving Him. His faith was evident in how never met strangers and always looked for the good in others. He had various hobbies such as restoring old tractors, flying airplanes, and was a competition rifleman. Ira wass proud to have served with the Air National Guard. He had retired from Goodyear with 36 years service.
Ira is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Lasseter; Son Gary Lasseter; daughter Lorie Burnett ( husband Daniel); grandson Landon Burnett and Owen Lasseter; stepson Eddie Pittman (Karen); step granddaughters Casey Langston (Matt) and Stephanie Staab (Ben); sisters Pat Brooks and Cheryl Jackson( Terry); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents Elizabeth and Ira Ballard Lasseter, Sr. and sister Carol Golden .
Pallbearers will be Eddie Pittman, Daniel Burnett, Buster Hughes, Mark Geifer, Steve Reed, and Jason Winningham.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. David Wallace, Dr. Steve Sanders, and Dr. John Wallace.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Lasseter family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collier-Butler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved