Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Crestwood Chapel
Irene Cooper Obituary
Funeral services for Mrs. Irene Cooper, 89, who died Thursday, will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Crestwood Chapel. Reverend Gene Taylor will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Boaz.
Irene loved collecting dolls, jewelry, and caring for everybody. She was an inspiration to all. She was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by husband, Hoyt Cooper; parents, Aron and Pauline Hubbard; sister, Mildred; and daughter-in-law, Mary Douthard Cooper.
She is survived by sons, Michael and Greg Cooper; grandchildren, Amanda (Jeff) Brackett, Sarah Cooper, Owen Cooper; great-grandchildren, Harlie, Cora; brothers, Junior Hubbard, Lamar Hubbard, Brent Hubbard; sisters, Maria Swinford, Audrey Talton, Brenda Swann; and many nieces and nephews and special friends.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice, her wonderful caregivers and special friend Rebecca Curry.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 20, 2019
