Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Parks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Parks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irene Parks Obituary
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Irene Parks, age 96, of Kennesaw, Georgia, formerly Gadsden, who died Wednesday. Reverend Tommy Reinhardt will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
She was born Irene Janet Stamatopoulas in Gadsden, Alabama, the daughter of John and Helen Stamatopoulas. Irene grew up during the Great Depression alongside brother William "Harry." She graduated from Gadsden High School and attended business school. As WWII got into full swing, she met Thomas M. Parks, who was stationed at Camp Sibert, and both knew it was love at first sight. The couple was married at First United Methodist Church in Gadsden on July 24, 1946, and resided in Gadsden. At one time, she was employed by Holy Name of Jesus Hospital. After marriage, she became a member of Saint James Catholic Church.
She is survived by son, Thomas M. Parks Jr.; daughters, Janet E. Parks and Patricia G. Vinson; son-in-law, Edward "Chip" Vinson; granddaughter, Trissa (Anthony) Tank; niece, Carolyn Stam; and nephew, John (Deborah) Stam. Irene spent most of her life as a homemaker and remained a devoted caregiver to her special needs daughter Janet until the age of 89.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Thomas M. Parks Jr., Chip Vinson, John Stam, Anthony Tank, Rev. Tommy Reinhardt and Dr. Webb Sledge.
Special thanks to supportive friends and neighbors of the Vinson family who became Irene's friends, especially caregiver Adela Shaffer.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now