Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Irene Parks, age 96, of Kennesaw, Georgia, formerly Gadsden, who died Wednesday. Reverend Tommy Reinhardt will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
She was born Irene Janet Stamatopoulas in Gadsden, Alabama, the daughter of John and Helen Stamatopoulas. Irene grew up during the Great Depression alongside brother William "Harry." She graduated from Gadsden High School and attended business school. As WWII got into full swing, she met Thomas M. Parks, who was stationed at Camp Sibert, and both knew it was love at first sight. The couple was married at First United Methodist Church in Gadsden on July 24, 1946, and resided in Gadsden. At one time, she was employed by Holy Name of Jesus Hospital. After marriage, she became a member of Saint James Catholic Church.
She is survived by son, Thomas M. Parks Jr.; daughters, Janet E. Parks and Patricia G. Vinson; son-in-law, Edward "Chip" Vinson; granddaughter, Trissa (Anthony) Tank; niece, Carolyn Stam; and nephew, John (Deborah) Stam. Irene spent most of her life as a homemaker and remained a devoted caregiver to her special needs daughter Janet until the age of 89.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Thomas M. Parks Jr., Chip Vinson, John Stam, Anthony Tank, Rev. Tommy Reinhardt and Dr. Webb Sledge.
Special thanks to supportive friends and neighbors of the Vinson family who became Irene's friends, especially caregiver Adela Shaffer.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 9, 2019