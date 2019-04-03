|
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at The Cathedral of Praise for Iris H. Oden, 94, Boaz, who passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. The Revs. Mike Cleckler, Jan Stanley and Gary Taylor will officiate. Interment will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
In 1943, just before his 18th birthday, Iris began machinist training at Auburn University. After Auburn, he began an apprentice program with Gulf State (Republic) Steel. He worked at the steel plant for 50 years until 1993, when he retired as a Master Machinist and tool and die maker.
During brief times when he was laid off from the steel plant, he worked with other machine shops, including Brown Engineering and Redstone Arsenal (Huntsville).
He joined the Alabama City Church of God on May 15, 1946. Mr. Oden served on the
church counsel for 48 years, and as a trustee for 47 years. He organized and supervised five usher teams in 1975.
Iris was a member of The Cathedral of Praise of Gadsden. He was an active member until his recent illness. He loved his church and his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.D. and Gladys Oden; and brothers, Werthie, Louis, Everett and Buford Oden.
Iris is survived by his wife, Dorothy Oden; daughters, Linda Todd, Sheila Franklin and Iris Elizabeth (Howard) Smithson; grandchildren, Amy Todd, Lisa Todd (John) Reyna, Carey (Bethany) Franklin, Melissa Franklin and Lana Gregg; great-grandchildren, Jesse Todd, Jimmy Todd, Marissa (Abe) Perez, Savannah (Brandon) Wilson, Joey Franklin and Aria Esser; sisters, Onzell Starnes, Ruth Marslender and Jean (Ellis) McDill.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Village Chapel Funeral Home, and he will lie in state for one hour prior to the service Friday at The Cathedral of Praise.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 3, 2019