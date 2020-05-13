|
|
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Iris Kay Rudd, 77, of Lincoln, who died Monday. Reverend Michael New will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery.
Mrs. Rudd was an elementary school teacher who absolutely loved her job and loved the kids dearly. She was a very giving and generous woman, enjoyed game shows and will be remembered as an excellent cook. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Darlene; husband, Noel Rudd; parents, Gurley and Ruth Bowen; and brother, William "Billy Don" Bowen.
She is survived by son, Keith Rudd; daughters, Penny Rudd and Brianna (Andrew) Edwards; grandchild, Jesse; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Caleb, Abel, Karrigan; and sister-in-law, Dianne Jones.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearer is Rusty Jones.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 13, 2020