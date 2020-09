Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Irvin Brisker, 64, Gadsden, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Kornegay Brisker; daughter, Janai Henderson-Jordan (Andre); sons, Jayc Brisker and Irvin Brisker Jr.; sister, Era Vincent (Tim); brothers, Quincy Brisker (Ruby), Orlando Brisker.

Public viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Funeral services at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, East Gadsden. Reverend Z. Andre Huff, Pastor; Reverend Edward Pace, Eulogist.

Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004

