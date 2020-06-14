Isaiah Mac Stevens, 20, of Attalla, passed away June 6, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Rev. Bill Curtis officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Isaiah was a graduate of Etowah High School, where he enjoyed ROTC. He later attended Snead State Community College. Isaiah proudly served in the United States National Guard specializing in Cyber Communications. He enjoyed spending time with his brother and best friends playing Xbox and Magic: The Gathering. He was an avid reader who loved life and his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Allen Pinkerton.

He is survived by his adopted mother, Pamela Pinkerton "MeMe"; birth parents, Mac and Candi Stevens; brother, Trey Stevens; sister, Mirakle Stevens; half-sister, Jayden Kovacs; best friends, Tyler Stewart and Dylan Hill; aunts, Ranae Sims, Kimberly Stephens and Sherry Whaley; great-grandmother, Shelby Pinkerton; and many cousins and family.

