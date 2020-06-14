Isaiah Mac Stevens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Isaiah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isaiah Mac Stevens, 20, of Attalla, passed away June 6, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Rev. Bill Curtis officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Isaiah was a graduate of Etowah High School, where he enjoyed ROTC. He later attended Snead State Community College. Isaiah proudly served in the United States National Guard specializing in Cyber Communications. He enjoyed spending time with his brother and best friends playing Xbox and Magic: The Gathering. He was an avid reader who loved life and his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Allen Pinkerton.
He is survived by his adopted mother, Pamela Pinkerton "MeMe"; birth parents, Mac and Candi Stevens; brother, Trey Stevens; sister, Mirakle Stevens; half-sister, Jayden Kovacs; best friends, Tyler Stewart and Dylan Hill; aunts, Ranae Sims, Kimberly Stephens and Sherry Whaley; great-grandmother, Shelby Pinkerton; and many cousins and family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved