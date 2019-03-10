Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Iva "Nell" Hopper


Iva "Nell" Hopper Obituary
Iva "Nell" Hopper, 94, of Boaz, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019.
She was born to the late B.O. and Maude (Freeman) Holdbrooks on Dec. 26, 1924. She was a lifelong resident of Etowah County, and a member of Central Baptist Church. Nell was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Rev. Melvyn Salter officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Hopper; son, Gary David Hopper.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Donald) Whitt; son, Paul (Wendi) Hopper; grandchildren, John (Ashley) Whitt, Jennifer (Corey) Matthews, Mark (Trista) Whitt, Natalie (Daniel) Wagner, Olivia (Chris) Cox, and Dalton (Ashley) Hopper.
Pallbearers will be John Whitt, Mark Whitt, Dalton Hopper, Corey Matthews, Chris Cox, and David Sewell.
Visitation will be tonight at Morgan Funeral Chapel from 5 until 7.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 10, 2019
