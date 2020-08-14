1/1
Izola Graves Ragan
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery for Izola Graves Ragan, 88, of Gadsden, who died Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Pastor O.B. Works will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Izola was a loving wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.L. Ragan; two sisters; one brother; and her parents.
Mrs. Ragan is survived by her sons, Carlton Ragan and Rondal (Marie) Ragan; daughter, Sharon (Mike) Norwood; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joey McClellan, Terry Graves, Joey Graves, Daniel Benson, William Walker, and James Walker. Honorary pallbearers are Bryce Holman and Lawayne Ragan.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at Village Chapel.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mt. Pisgah Cemetery
