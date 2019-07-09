Home

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. today, July 9, 2019, at Grace Bible Church in Rainbow City for Mr. J. Bryan Smith, 63, of Gadsden, who went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 6. Pastor Tim Wallace will officiate. A graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m. today at Old Union #3 Cemetery in Ball Play with burial to follow. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Mr. Smith was a member of Grace Bible Church for over 40 years and served as an elder. He retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. with over 20 years of service. He grew up in Talladega, AL, and graduated from Talladega High School. He attended Jacksonville State University. Bryan enjoyed swimming, square dancing and spending time with his family. He was a dynamic Christian who loved the Lord and would help anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Jean Smith; and his sister, Jenny Pond.
Bryan is survived by his wife of 42 years, Janet Smith; children, Naomi (Steven) Stewart, Aron (Aimee) Smith, Nathan Smith, Samuel (Sierra) Smith and Rebecca Smith; 8 grandchildren; brother, Barry (Jeanne) Smith; sisters, Meg (Aubrey) Wood, Nan (Steve) Latham, Merrie (Mark) Howell and Ellen (Ron) Bean; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 9, 2019
