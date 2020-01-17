|
Funeral services for J. L. Richardson, 93, of Gadsden, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 p.m. until the start of the service. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
J. L. was a Cherokee County native who resided in Gadsden for most of his adult life. He was a Merchant Marine, a freelance photographer, and a retiree with 46-plus years of service from Republic/Gulf States Steel as a machinist. J. L. enjoyed Auburn Football and Atlanta Braves Baseball. He loved gardening, riding in his golf cart, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. J. L. was very active in the community, where he volunteered his time to Gaston High School.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Richardson; sister, Pauline McDonald; and his brother, James Edward Richardson.
J. L. is survived by his son, Donnie "Butch" (Pam) Richardson; daughter, Jan (Ayman) Ghazal; grandchildren, Michael Nessler, Jeffery Jamil and Landon Ghazal, and Seth Richardson; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Kathleen (Donald) Mills; and 2 nephews.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 17, 2020