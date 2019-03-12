Home

Rainsville Funeral Home
498 McCurdy Ave N
Rainsville, AL 35986
(256) 638-2122
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Rainsville Funeral Home
498 McCurdy Ave N
Rainsville, AL 35986
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Rainsville Funeral Home
498 McCurdy Ave N
Rainsville, AL 35986
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Rainsville Funeral Home
498 McCurdy Ave N
Rainsville, AL 35986
J. P. "Pete" Goldin Jr. Obituary
Mr. J.P. "Pete" Goldin Jr., age 90, of Rainsville, AL, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Lee Bryant & Bro. Rock Stone officiating. Burial followed in Trinity Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com. Visitation was held Sunday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. & Monday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Survivors: 1 daughter, Linda Dasher and husband, Darryl, of Fort Payne, AL; 1 grandson, Matthew McAlpin; 3 great-grandchildren, Sam (Vicky) McAlpin, Zach (Kayla) McAlpin & Miracle McAlpin; 3 great-great-grandchildren, Kirra Kean, Konnor McAlpin & Kaida McAlpin.
Preceded in death: wife, Josie Goldin; 1 son, Gary Goldin; 2 brothers; and 3 sisters.
Pallbearers: Calvin Lanier, Gary Bell, Roger Wise, Matthew McAlpin, Samuel McAlpin, Zach McAlpin, Stanley Trotman, Dewitt Jackson.
Mr. Goldin was born in Jackson County on June 6, 1928, to James P. & Zella Bell Goldin. He married Josie Carlyle on September 25, 1948, and they were married 60 years before the passing of Josie. Mr. Goldin worked and retired from the Road Department after 25 years. He was a member of the Sylvania Masonic Lodge #673 for almost 69 years, Trinity Methodist Church and the DeKalb Rifle Camp 1824.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Crystal and the team at Fresenius Dialysis and the doctors and nurses. They would also like to thank Alacare Hospice for their loving support and tender care.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 12, 2019
