J. Ralph Reaves, 85, passed away peacefully January 7, 2020, in his home in High Point, NC.
He was born February 26, 1934, in Ballplay, Etowah County, Alabama, son of the late John and Elizabeth (McKee) Reaves. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Georgia R. Reaves; son, Kerry Reaves and beloved grandchildren, Davis, Mason and Cooper; daughter, Sherry McCasland and beloved grandchildren, Cole, Macy, Van and Lane; and special family, Kathy and Pat Sherrill, Nancy Barton and Jamie Sue Daniels.
Sister "Becky" Venn; brother, Stacy Reaves; and sister, Lilian Smith, preceded Ralph in death.
Ralph started drywall work at the age of 16. He was drafted into the military (Army) and served in Korea. He then returned to his lifelong profession of drywall, successfully establishing Reaves Drywall and Associates, Inc.
Ralph was a charter member of Covenant United Methodist Church in Dothan, Alabama. When he moved to High Point, NC, he became a charter member of Covenant Church United Methodist.
He was a lifelong Alabama football fan, "Roll Tide Roll," and his favorite coach was Bear Bryant.
Ralph loved caring for his family, friends and community with delivery of roses, fresh farm eggs from his chickens, and homegrown vegetables.
A celebration of life will be held at Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point, NC, on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 2 p.m., officiated by Reverend Darrin Alexander and Reverend Mark Key.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covenant Church United Methodist - Family Life Center at 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point, NC 27265.
Condolences shared at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family.
Wise Men Still Seek Him
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 10, 2020