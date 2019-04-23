|
|
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Village Chapel for Jack C. Griffin, 89, Attalla, who died Monday, April 22, 2019. Rev. Mike Hooks will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Jack attended New Life Tabernacle Church and performed several jobs, including grounds care and church maintenance. He never wanted any recognition for the work he did at the church. He worked as an automotive mechanic for 60 years in Attalla and was the owner/operator of Griffin Garage.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Berry Griffin; and the mother of his children, Joan Griffin.
Mr. Griffin is survived by his children, Kathy (Eric) Johnson, Wayne Griffin and Vicki (Chuck) Barton; grandchildren, Krista (Joe) Turney, Kelli (Jarick) Rager, Danielle (Doug) Wise, Shane (Ginger) Duncan; great-grandchildren, Seth, Hunter, Autumn, Baylee, Jillian, Quincie, Camie, Canaan, Baxlie; sisters, Sue Wilder, Billie Jean Hereford, Louise (Eddie) Guest and Dorothy (Jim) Sheffield; and brother, Joe Griffin.
Pallbearers will be Joe Griffin, Terry Robertson, Shane Duncan, Seth Oliver, Joe Turney and Jarick Rager.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of New Life Tabernacle Church.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 23, 2019