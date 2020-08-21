Jack C. Walters, 91, passed away peacefully at his home on August 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Squire Walters, Jr. and Clara Hodge Walters Anderson; his stepfather, Jimmy Anderson; his brother, Gilbert Walters; and his daughter, Connie Walters Johnson.
Jack was a lifelong resident of Gadsden and a 1948 graduate of Etowah High School. In 1948, he married the love of his life, Betty, and they celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary this past June 4th.
Jack was a pipefitter at Republic Steel for 30 years. He made many lifelong friends during his employment there and entertained his family around the supper table with Steel Plant stories. Using his trade as a pipefitter, Jack volunteered hundreds of hours of his time installing plumbing for countless needy families on Lookout Mountain. Years later, he could recall each home where he worked.
Jack was a lifelong member of McCauley's Chapel United Methodist Church, where he held every office available at one time or the other. He knew The Methodist Book of Discipline thoroughly and was instrumental in building the Fellowship Hall at the church.
With his wife, Betty, he enjoyed fishing, going to yard sales and antique auctions, refinishing furniture, and working in his garden. He sold antiques at Collinsville Trade Day every Saturday alongside his mother and several of his grandchildren, and participated in the World's Longest Yard Sale on Tabor Road for many years. He was an avid Alabama fan, and enjoyed trips to the mountains and the beach with deep sea fishing trips with his friends, Elmer Logan and Lyverel Thomas. Genealogy was his passion, and he researched both his family tree as well as Betty's. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren will definitely know who their ancestors were because of his diligent work. His grandchildren have fond memories of hours spent playing Rook with him and their Granny. Jack was never at a loss for words, and his grandchildren say he was the best storyteller ever.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Betty; daughters, Donna (Henry) Ledbetter and Laura (Harold) Tolbert; six grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer) Ledbetter, Amy Ledbetter, Ben Johnson, Adam (Tonya) Ledbetter, Andrea (Dustin) Wilson, and Nathan (Emily) Brown; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of cousins.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22 at Collier-Butler with the service at 11 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Crestwood Cemetery. Rev. Roy Daughtery and Nathan Brown will officiate. Pallbearers will be Henry Ledbetter, Harold Tolbert, Jason Ledbetter, Adam Ledbetter, Ben Johnson, Nathan Brown, Dustin Wilson, and Mitchell Logan.
Facebook Live will begin at service time.