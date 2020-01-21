Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pine Rest Funeral Home
16541 US 98
Foley, AL 36536
251-943-5667
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Gulf Shores, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Reagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lt. Col. Dr. Jack Earl Reagan


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lt. Col. Dr. Jack Earl Reagan Obituary
Lt. Col. Dr. Jack Earl Reagan, 86, went from his home in Gulf Shores, AL, to his heavenly home on January 14, 2020. Born November 10, 1933, in Birmingham, AL, Dr. Reagan graduated from the University of Alabama Medical School, Birmingham, and continued his medical education to become an orthopedic surgeon. After continuing in this profession for 50 years, he retired as a Clinical Associate Medical Professor at USA Medical College in Mobile. Jack also served two tours of active military duty during his lifetime.
Dr. Reagan was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Cas and Irene Reagan; and by son, Robert M. Reagan.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra F. Reagan; daughter, Laura (Rick) Reagan Tatum; daughter, Susan Reagan Wills; grandchildren, Stephen Reagan Wills, Sarah Katherine Wills; and daughter-in-law, Laura (Robert) Dunbar Reagan. Also by stepson, Stephen (Jane) Davis; grandchildren, Lindsay Rose Davis and Logan Thomas Davis; stepson, Dr. Paul (Dr. Christine) Davis; grandchildren, Jessica Nicole Davis, Sydney Danielle Davis, Noah Michael Davis, Andrew Paul Davis, Isabel Vanessa Davis and Emma Katherine Davis.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. January 22, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, Gulf Shores, AL. A reception will follow at the Craft Farms Clubhouse from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.
"All God's children said Amen. Yes!"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -