Jack Keck, 82, of Gadsden, AL, passed away on June 19, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, in the fellowship hall at Rainbow Church of Christ in Gadsden. Blake Jones will conduct the service. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.

Mr. Keck was born and raised in Rogers and Hope, Arkansas. He attended Vanderbilt and the University of Arkansas, where he received a degree in Engineering. Jack worked in the Rocket Industry in Huntsville, AL. He later retired to Cullman and Gadsden. Mr. Keck loved to fish, especially with his grandchildren.

Jack was preceded in death by his father, John Virgil; mother, Mary DeRoulac Keck; and brother, John Grover Keck.

He is survived by his wife, Penny Keck; children, Steve (Angela) Keck, Kelley Hoover and David (Kim) Gresham; grandchildren, Mary Grace, Garrett and Morgan Keck, Hunter Hoover, Jack, Erin and Sam Gresham.

Collier-Butler Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

