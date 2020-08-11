March 26, 1935 – August 8, 2020
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at College Heights Baptist Church for Jack Levan Fuller, 85, of Glencoe, who passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Jack was a 1955 graduate of Glencoe High School; he served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960 and worked in the pipe shop for the Steel Plant from 1955-2000. Jack was a longtime member of College Heights Baptist Church, and nothing gave him greater pleasure than to be there to serve the Lord with his Church Family.
Jack is survived by his wife of 62 years, Susan Wrenn Fuller; sons, Jerry (Lindy) Fuller and Scott (Angie) Fuller; the joy of his life was his grandchildren, Cody (Traci) Fuller and Kristen Fuller; and several nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, N.C. and Mable Fuller; brother, Willie (Bill) Fuller; and sister, Judy Wolfe.
Pallbearers will be Deacons of College Heights Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to College Heights Baptist Church or your favorite charity
.
The visitation will be from 10-11. There will not be a graveside service.
PLEASE wear your face covering during visitation and service and practice your social distancing.