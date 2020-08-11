1/1
Jack Levan Fuller
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 26, 1935 – August 8, 2020
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at College Heights Baptist Church for Jack Levan Fuller, 85, of Glencoe, who passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Jack was a 1955 graduate of Glencoe High School; he served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960 and worked in the pipe shop for the Steel Plant from 1955-2000. Jack was a longtime member of College Heights Baptist Church, and nothing gave him greater pleasure than to be there to serve the Lord with his Church Family.
Jack is survived by his wife of 62 years, Susan Wrenn Fuller; sons, Jerry (Lindy) Fuller and Scott (Angie) Fuller; the joy of his life was his grandchildren, Cody (Traci) Fuller and Kristen Fuller; and several nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, N.C. and Mable Fuller; brother, Willie (Bill) Fuller; and sister, Judy Wolfe.
Pallbearers will be Deacons of College Heights Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to College Heights Baptist Church or your favorite charity.
The visitation will be from 10-11. There will not be a graveside service.
PLEASE wear your face covering during visitation and service and practice your social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved