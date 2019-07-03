Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Stowers Hill Baptist Church
Attalla, AL
Resources
Jack McGill Obituary
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Stowers Hill Baptist Church, Attalla, for Mr. Jack McGill, 85, of Gadsden, who died Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Reverend Chase Dowdy will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Jack will be remembered for being a devout Christian, wonderful and dedicated husband, father and grandfather who never met a stranger and was funny, funny, funny. He loved life, and loved to laugh, and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by wife, Connie; brother, Bill; parents, Ransom and Audie; and chosen brother, Howard Stout.
He is survived by children, Cheryl (Guillermo) Sevilla, Cindy LeMaster, Cathy (Cecil) Ledbetter, Charlotte (Danny) Hindman, Patrick (MaryLou) Freeman, Janita (Todd) Gladden; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and a large extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Sumatanga, 3616 Sumatanga Road, Gallant, AL 35972.
Special thanks to Alacare Home Health and Hospice and the caregivers from Compassionate Comforters and Northside Health Care.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 3, 2019
