Graveside service for Mr. Jack Taylor, 74, of Rainbow City, will be held at noon Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Lee Family Cemetery with Reverend Chris Walker officiating the service. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Taylor passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Patsy Taylor; parents, Cecil and Vera Taylor; brothers, Lee Taylor, Ted Taylor, and Bobby Taylor.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Cecil Taylor, Mary (Jerry) Shew, Jackie (Hans) Boyd; grandchildren, Jacob and Maria Shew; brother, Kirk Taylor; sisters, Kathy (Joe) Horton and Rinda (Maurice) Hicks; brother-in-law, Jimmy (Ann) Wain; sister-in-law, Barbara (Jerry) Tumlin; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
