Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collinsville Funeral Home
PO Drawer R
Collinsville, AL 35961
(256) 524-2131
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Collinsville Funeral Home
PO Drawer R
Collinsville, AL 35961
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Collinsville Funeral Home
PO Drawer R
Collinsville, AL 35961
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Bone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Faye Milam Bone


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jackie Faye Milam Bone Obituary
Jackie Faye Milam Bone, 75, Gadsden, born Sept. 16, 1943, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Collinsville Funeral Home-Sharpe Chapel. Speaker: Rodney Teal. Burial will be at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Collinsville Funeral Home directing.
Jackie worked at Collinsville Piggly Wiggly for 16 years, and when she retired, she left many loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Ollie Milam; daughter, Tonya Faye Bone; and brother, Lewis Milam.
Jackie is survived by husband, Eulice Bone; son, Tony (Crystal) Bone; sister, Kathy (Rick) Sanders; special friends, Ruby Bobo, Richard (Helen) Alverson; and a number of friends.
Casket bearers are Herbert Morgan, Roger Morgan, Scott Oliver, Donnie England, Jeffery McLeod and Harold Watson.
Honorary bearer is Travis Kilgro.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now