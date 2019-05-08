|
|
Jackie Faye Milam Bone, 75, Gadsden, born Sept. 16, 1943, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Collinsville Funeral Home-Sharpe Chapel. Speaker: Rodney Teal. Burial will be at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Collinsville Funeral Home directing.
Jackie worked at Collinsville Piggly Wiggly for 16 years, and when she retired, she left many loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Ollie Milam; daughter, Tonya Faye Bone; and brother, Lewis Milam.
Jackie is survived by husband, Eulice Bone; son, Tony (Crystal) Bone; sister, Kathy (Rick) Sanders; special friends, Ruby Bobo, Richard (Helen) Alverson; and a number of friends.
Casket bearers are Herbert Morgan, Roger Morgan, Scott Oliver, Donnie England, Jeffery McLeod and Harold Watson.
Honorary bearer is Travis Kilgro.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 8, 2019