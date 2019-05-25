|
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Southside United Methodist Church for Jackie Harold Phillips, 66, who passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. The Rev. Henry Golson will officiate. Burial will be at Williams-Southside Memorial Park. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services is directing.
Jack was born Jan. 17, 1953, and was a lifelong resident of Etowah County. He was a graduate of Southside High School and the Alabama School of Trades. He had retired from Keystone Foods and was a faithful member of Southside United Methodist Church.
Jack was a strong, loving and kind-hearted brother, friend and favorite uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He loved life and fought a valiant battle against cancer for five years with determination and a pleasant, positive attitude. He was dearly loved by his brothers and sisters. Jack's smiles, laughter and gentle, quiet ways will be greatly missed.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Harold and Bertha Hill Phillips; grandparents, Henry and Sallie Phillips, Gus and Frances Hill and brother-in-law, Bill Stewart.
Jack is survived by his sisters and brothers, Joan and Dwight Grizzard, Gail Phillips Stewart, Johnny and Barbara Phillips, Tim and Audrey Phillips, and Tony and Judy Phillips and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are his friends and residents of Baptist Retirement Village II and his church family of Southside United Methodist Church.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Southside United Methodist Church, 2438 Cedar Bend Road N., Southside, AL 35907.
Our family would like to thank Kindred Home Health and Alacare Hospice for their very kind and loving support to Jack. To his church family and all his precious friends at the retirement village, our family so appreciates your love and prayers during this time.
The family will receive friends 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the church prior to the service.
I Corinthians 13:4: Love is Kind.
Proverbs 22:1: A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favor rather than silver and gold.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 25, 2019