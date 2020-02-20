Home

Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Glencoe Hokes Bluff Chapel
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Glencoe Hokes Bluff Chapel
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL
Jackie Lewis Coffey


1941 - 2020
Jackie Lewis Coffey Obituary
Funeral service for Mr. Jackie Lewis Coffey, 78, of Hokes Bluff, will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with special speakers officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in New Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service Friday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Coffey passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Gail Coffey; parents, J.C. and Willie Mae Coffey; brothers, Dub, James, Bob and Vandell Coffey.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Susan Coffey Giddens (Bill), Jackie Coffey (Latisha), Jimmy Coffey (Tina); 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Faye Robertson; a host of nieces and nephews; chosen grandson, Chip Hammett.
Mr. Coffey attended New Bethel Church. He was an over-the-road truck driver for 42 years, with 2-million-plus miles throughout his career. He enjoyed baseball, softball, fishing, hunting and woodwork.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Special thanks to ProHealth Hospice and caregivers, Wendy Young and Eula Kelley.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 20, 2020
