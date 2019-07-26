Home

Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL
Jackson Arnold Baker Obituary
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Village Chapel for Jackson Arnold Baker, 81, who died Thursday, July 25. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Arnold was a native of Gadsden for all of his life and worked as a house painter for 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Azzie Baker; and son, Randy Baker.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bertie Baker; son, James Baker; sisters, Elizabeth Hathcock and Carolyn Sprayberry; brother, Clarence Leonard Baker; granddaughters, Jacque Ferguson and Madeline Otwell; grandson, Jackson Paul Baker; and great-granddaughters, Katlyn and Madison Vaughn.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Jones, Christopher McDonald, Justin McDonald, Jay Ferguson, Miles Otwell and Johnny Dickson.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 tonight, Friday, July 26 at Village Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 26, 2019
