Jacky G. Hunter, 54, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Hebron Church Cemetery in Centre, AL. Tommy Green will officiate.
Jacky was born in Gadsden and was a member of Valley Community Church in Attalla, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred L. and Maxie A. Hunter; and brothers, Hank and Kenneth Hunter.
He is survived by his brothers, Leon (Phyllis) Hunter, Donny (Sherree) Hunter, Wendell (Pam) Hunter; and sisters, Delores Kelly, Juanda (Tim) Barnes and Melinda (Charlie) Gwin.
Pallbearers will be his nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Way of the Cross food bank.
Special thanks to all the personnel at Coosa Valley Health and Rehab.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Village Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 10, 2019