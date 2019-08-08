|
|
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Jacqueline Jean Marshall, 83, of Gadsden, who died Tuesday. Wayne Elliott will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Jackie will be remembered as a very generous and loving person who never met a stranger and was loved by all she met. She enjoyed doll making, baking, and her cooking was beyond words – everybody loved her and her home-cooked meals. She will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Curtis Marshall; parents, Charles Marcus and Elizabeth Betterton; son, Jeffery Lane Marshall; granddaughter, Morgan; great-great-grandchildren, Bayline and Braxton; four brothers; and five sisters.
She is survived by sons, Mark (Lynn), Brad (Teresa Watkins), Lynn "Bones," Keith; daughter, Susan (Mike) Black; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and a great-great-great-granddaughter on the way; special nephew, Carter (Linda) Alvis; niece, Judy (Larry) Gentry; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be Tony Marshall, Jeffrey Marshall, Joe Story, Carter Alvis, Mason Humphries and David Sewell. Honorary Pallbearers are Corey and Kyle Cline.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice, Dr. Wren, nurse Denise Lancaster and aide Tiffany Adkins, and extra special thanks to Terry Keenum and Dava Tuckerman.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 8, 2019