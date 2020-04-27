|
|
A private graveside service for Mrs. Jacqueline Joyce Marbut, 86, of Hokes Bluff will be held at 11 a.m. on April 28, 2020, at Young's Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Eddie Gooch officiating the service. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Mrs. Marbut passed away on April 26, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Easel Marbut; parents, Emmett and Grace Estes.
Left to cherish her memories are her children: Keith (Teri) Marbut and Donna (Randy) Casey; grandchildren: Ken (Kristi) Marbut and Evan Casey; several nieces and nephews; close friends: Dorothy Jean Clontz, Sandra Turner, Cat Marbut, and Nellie Riley.
She was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church of Hokes Bluff, Prayer Band, regular at Fill My Cup Soup Kitchen, lifelong resident of Etowah County, and loved to travel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fill My Cup Soup Kitchen at the 1st United Methodist Church of Hokes Bluff.
Special thanks to Hannah, Keri, and Kendra with Amedysis Hospice, Kristi Alexander of Compassionate Comforters Sitter Service.
Online condolences may be left to the family at: www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home "Our Family Serving Your Family"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 27, 2020