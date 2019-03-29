Home

Jacqueline Stamps Dandridge Obituary
Celebration of life service for Jacqueline "Jackie" Stamps Dandridge, who died Sunday, March 24, 2019, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Sweet Home United Methodist Church. The Rev. Edward Jones, officiating; the Rev. Michael Robertson, pastor. Visitation with the family will be 6-7 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
The memories of our beloved Jackie will forever be cherished by her daughters, Tanisha (Broderick) Lewis, Gadsden, April Stamps, Rainbow City; stepson, Terrance Dandridge Jr., Gadsden; four grandchildren, Lavonta Stamps, Tanille Lewis, Taleah Lewis, Landen White, all of Gadsden; step-grandchildren, T'anah Dandridge, Jacobie Dandridge, Aubree Dandridge, all of Gadsden; mother-in-law, Mary Malone, Gadsden; brother-in-law, Tommy (Angela) Dandridge, Gadsden; sisters-in-law, Lisa (Rodriguez) Douglas, Odessa, Texas, Deborah Stamps, Gadsden; special friends, Joyce Hill, Wanda Bonner, Gloria Gunn, Carrie Davidson, Jimmy Curry, Sharion Cole, Angela Byers and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Signature service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 29, 2019
