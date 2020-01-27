|
A celebration of life will be Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at 7 p.m., at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Jake Adams, 18, of Tabor Community, who lost his life in a car crash on Saturday, Jan. 18. Brother Kenny Gore will officiate. Arrangements under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel and Crematory.
Jake loved hunting, fishing, going to Steele Drag Strip, and hanging out with his many friends. He was a senior at Gaston High School and a member at Keener Baptist Church. Jake will always be remembered for his kind heart and willingness to help anyone with a smile on his face.
Preceding him in death are his grandparents, J.R. Moon, Sr. (Paw Paw), Larry and Janice Adams; special grandparents, Gravel Peterson, Roy Brown; great-grandparents, H.T. and Gladys Crosson, Clyde and Gladys Adams; and great-aunt, Carol Langston.
Survivors include his parents, Chuck and Kerry Adams; sister, Annaleigh Adams; brothers, Austin (Brittney) Laws, Cade Adams; his brother-in-life, Drew Yates; grandparents, Janice Crosson and Poppa-(dut,dutta,dut,duh); step-grandmother, Sherry Dunston; special grandmothers, Bonnie Peterson, grandmother Elaine; uncles, Eric Adams, Jimmy Moon, Jr.; special cousins, Jimmy (Nicole) Messer, Jessica (C.J.) Feemster.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Jake Adams Memorial Fund at River Bank and Trust.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 27, 2020