Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
3:00 PM
James 'Pete' Lumpkin Obituary
Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Village Chapel for James "Pete" Lumpkin, 62, Gadsden, who died Sunday, May 26, 2019. Rev. Roger "Skeet" Waddell will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Pete was retired from OK, Inc. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and was a great and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, pawpaw and friend to all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Reeves; father, James Lumpkin; son, Jason Martin; daughter, Tiffany Lumpkin; grandparents, Mamie and Walter Gattis; chosen son, Shane Martin; and nephew, Jamie "Bo" Reeves.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Lumpkin; daughters, Samantha (Eric) Lindsey and April (Blake) Deal; son, David (Kimberly) Lumpkin; chosen son, Jeremy "Boogie" Childress; grandchildren, Eric (Tansley), Alec, Jeffery, Chandler, Spencer, Caden, Eian, Blakely, Cyrus, David, Dawson, Madison, Bentley; great-grandson, Emory; and a host of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help pay for funeral expenses for Mr. Lumpkin at Village Chapel.
Pallbearers will be David Lumpkin, Tyeler Taylor, Jerry "Bubba" Patterson, Spencer Higgins, Allen Gattis, Billy Stone, Jeffery Higgins and Chandler Peppers.
Honorary Pallbearers are Donnie Hammett and Brian "Fat Dog" Farley.
Special thanks to B&B Pawn, Hammett Towing, Angle Properties, Comfort Care Hospice, Fat Dog Saloon, Safe Harbor Church of God, and Traci Pinkston.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 29, 2019
