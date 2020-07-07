1/1
James A. Phillips
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Mr. James A. Phillips, 83, of Southside, will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Reverend Lowell Thompson will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Phillips passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Riverview Medical Center in Gadsden. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Sue Tune Phillips; his brother, Gary Phillips; and his grandson, James Stephen Phillips Jr.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, James Stephen Phillips (Julia), Gregory Phillips (Glenda), Beth Rogers (Mike), Jan Peevy (Carl), Joan Boggan (John); his grandchildren, Coleman Phillips (Summer), Heather Buchanan (Justin), Lane Phillips, Matthew Phillips, Emily Rogers, Evan Rogers, Elliot Rogers, Beth Hayes (Taylor), Brittany Lindsey (Justin), Rachael Findlay, Sunshine Phillips (the wife of James Stephen Phillips Jr.); his great-grandchildren, Emma Phillips, Autumn Phillips, Winter Phillips, Waylon Phillips, Keegan Buchanan, Keely Buchanan, Gracie Vaughn, Mayer Sanders, Raegan Lindsey, Scout Lindsey; his sister, Glenda Reynolds; his sister-in-law, Linda Phillips; and his nieces, Toni McCain Bremner and Jeanette Mizzell.
Mr. Phillips was baptized at Duke Baptist Church. After moving to Southside, he attended Southside Baptist Church. He was a Master Mason and a member of Duke Lodge #574. He was a graduate of Alexandria High School, where he was selected as an All-State Football Player.
Online condolences to the family at www.annistonmemorial.com.
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home, "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston, AL 36206
(256) 820-0024
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved