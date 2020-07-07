Funeral service for Mr. James A. Phillips, 83, of Southside, will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Reverend Lowell Thompson will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Phillips passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Riverview Medical Center in Gadsden. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Sue Tune Phillips; his brother, Gary Phillips; and his grandson, James Stephen Phillips Jr.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, James Stephen Phillips (Julia), Gregory Phillips (Glenda), Beth Rogers (Mike), Jan Peevy (Carl), Joan Boggan (John); his grandchildren, Coleman Phillips (Summer), Heather Buchanan (Justin), Lane Phillips, Matthew Phillips, Emily Rogers, Evan Rogers, Elliot Rogers, Beth Hayes (Taylor), Brittany Lindsey (Justin), Rachael Findlay, Sunshine Phillips (the wife of James Stephen Phillips Jr.); his great-grandchildren, Emma Phillips, Autumn Phillips, Winter Phillips, Waylon Phillips, Keegan Buchanan, Keely Buchanan, Gracie Vaughn, Mayer Sanders, Raegan Lindsey, Scout Lindsey; his sister, Glenda Reynolds; his sister-in-law, Linda Phillips; and his nieces, Toni McCain Bremner and Jeanette Mizzell.
Mr. Phillips was baptized at Duke Baptist Church. After moving to Southside, he attended Southside Baptist Church. He was a Master Mason and a member of Duke Lodge #574. He was a graduate of Alexandria High School, where he was selected as an All-State Football Player.
