|
|
Mr. James A. Swafford, 92, of Glencoe, passed away March 6, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. The Rev. Greg Ellison will officiate. Burial will be at Forrest Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home in charge of services.
Mr. Swafford was a lifelong resident of Etowah County. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and received the Purple Heart. He retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. after 30 years of service. He also retired from the City of Gadsden as Boat Docks Manager after 20 years of service. He was a friend to everyone. Mr. Swafford was a Christian by faith and member of Kyle Avenue Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; son, Eddie Swafford; he was married to Kathryn Swafford, mother of his children, and Linda Swafford.
He is survived by his daughters, Joyce Roberts and Debbye Harper; son, Taylor Swafford; grandchildren, Keith (Jeanna) Swafford, Sally (Brian) Hill, Andy (Kelly) Swafford, Jed (Alanna) Came, Barbie (Bobby) Jones, and Jimmy (Amber) Harper; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
The family would like to thank MICU Nurse Crystal, Dr. Kaleem, and Dr. Kenny Smith.
The family requests no flowers. Donations may be made to Kyle Avenue Baptist Church.
Family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the service Saturday.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 8, 2019