Funeral Service for Mr. James Albert Payne, 88, of Gadsden, AL, will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Joey Statum and Zach Lindsey officiating. A private burial will follow at Forrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until service time Thursday.

Mr. Payne served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Richard B Anderson. He also served in the Air Force, where he retired in 1991 as a master sergeant. He received numerous medals throughout his military career, which included National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and the Korean Service Medal. Mr. Payne served in the Korean War, Desert Storm and the Cold War.

He was a loving and devoted husband, father and pawpaw. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Rose Hougle Payne; parents; and brothers.

He is survived by his son, James (Tracey) Payne; daughter, Connie P. (Rodney) Baker; grandchildren, Angela (Kris) Bly, Carrie (Matthew) Roberson, Carl (Haven) Stanley, Capri Howard, Ryleigh (Bubba) Jones, Callen Payne, and Benjamin Baker; great-grandchildren, Eric Hutchens, Taylor Hutchens, Mason Bly, Miranda Bly, Haylen Stanley, and Hazel Nation; sister, Miriam Sterling; sister-in-law, Judy Payne; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Carl Stanley, Benjamin Baker, Eric Hutchens, Callen Payne, Mason Bly and Matthew Roberson.

