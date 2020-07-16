Mr. James Alfred Jenkins, 71, of Boaz, AL, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel with Revs. Jimmy McCormick, Tim McCormick and Andrew Roberson officiating. Entombment will be at the Garden of Valor Mausoleum at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Collier-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services will direct.
Mr. Jenkins was a veteran of the U.S. Army stationed in Germany and served during the Vietnam era. He was of the Christian Faith and had retired from the City of Gadsden after serving in many capacities.
Mr. Jenkins was an outdoorsman and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Those preceding him in death were his parents, James and Nettie Jo Jenkins; and his daughter, Sherry Anna Smalley.
Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Eva Janice Jenkins; daughter, Tammy (John) Mashburn; sisters, Sara (Richard) Herring, Glenda (Stacy) Garrard and Linda (Roger) Billingsley; brothers, Kenneth (Louise) Jenkins and Jason Kitchens; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Honorary Pallbearers will be all personal friends.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff in the MICU Unit at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.collier-butler.com.