James and Clara Oden
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Williams Southside Cemetery for James Willard Sr., 93, and Clara Lorene Hawkins Oden, 90, who died on September 7, 2020. Brother Eric Snider from First Baptist Church of White Plains officiating. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery, 1009 Highway 77, Southside, AL 35907. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
James Willard Oden Sr. and Clara Lorene Hawkins Oden lived in Southside, Alabama. James and Clara were married for 73 years when they died hours apart, peacefully, at home, surrounded by family.
James retired from The Gadsden Times, where he worked as a Printer. James proudly served our country in World War II as a Navy Signalman on USS Mobile, a light cruiser, and the USS Barr, a destroyer escort, part of a hunter-killer group that chased down submarines. After the Japanese surrender, USS Barr was part of the United States Strategic Bombing Survey, where James was part of a group to survey the damage caused by an atomic bomb.
Clara retired from Etowah County, where she worked as a Paraprofessional. She stayed in touch with most of her students after they left school, baking them cakes for their birthdays. She loved tending to those with special needs and loved her family dearly. Clara probably knew more about the Alabama Football Team than most people on the planet.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents, Chester Lee and Betty Christine Hughes Hawkins; son, Jerry Oden; daughter, Betty Jo "Priss" Oden; brothers, George Houston Hawkins and Gordon Lee "Jack" Hawkins; and sister, Betty Ann Kelley.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Roy and Daisy Lee "Myrt" Hopper Oden; brothers, Charles and Bunk; son, Jerry; daughter, "Priss" (Betty Jo); and his wife, Clara Lorene Oden.
They are survived by their son, James and his wife, Bonnie Oden, from Dallas, Georgia; grandsons, Tim (Vicki) Bell from Leesburg, Alabama, Jeff (Cindy) Oden from Temple, Georgia, Joe (Teresa) Oden from Deltona, Florida, Brian (Brandy) Oden from Fruithurst, Alabama, and Jason (Hannah) Oden from Ohatchee, Alabama; granddaughter, Paula (Jason) Meninger from St. Augustine, Florida; daughter-in-law, Glenda Oden from Oxford, Alabama; sister, Mary Jo and her husband, Mitchell Jenkins, from Steele, Alabama; brother, Charles "C.D." and his wife, Joyce Hawkins, from Attalla, Alabama; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to United Cerebral Palsy of East Central Alabama (415 Castle Ave., Anniston, AL 36205); American Cancer Society in Alabama (Donate3.cancer.org); and Wounded Warrior Project (Support.woundedwarriorproject.org) in their name.
Special thanks to Glenda Oden for the many years of care to them both; and the entire neighborhood on Jenkins Circle; Encompass Home Health, Hospice; and Emcompass Rehab Hospital.
The family will receive friends immediately after the service on September 19 at 3130 Jenkins Circle North, Southside, AL 35907.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
SEP
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Williams Southside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
(256) 442-8125
